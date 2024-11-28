Martyn Young, director at ESF Events, presents a cheque for more than £6,000 to Barbara Elsey, the NSPCC’s Community Fundraising Manager for the East Midlands, from this year's fundraising effort for the charity

A family-run youth football festival firm based in Melton Mowbray has raised an impressive £55,000 over the last decade for a prominent children’s charity.

The money has been generated by ESF Events for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) since 2015, with £5 from every team taking part in their annual festivals going to the charity.

ESF Events organises youth football festivals at Butlins and Haven holiday camps across the country.

More than 1.5 million youngsters have taken part in the festivals since 1989 and it is now the biggest youth football event of its kind in the UK.

Martyn Young, director at ESF Events, said: “We’re delighted to have raised over £6,000 for the NSPCC at the 2024 ESF Festival of Football and we’re so proud to be celebrating 10 years of supporting the NSPCC as our official charity partner.

“ESF is the UK’s biggest youth football festival, with over 10,000 girls and boys participating annually.

"It was important that we selected a charity that puts children at the forefront of everything they do and the NSPCC has been the perfect choice for us.

"We look forward to continuing the partnership into 2025.”

ESF Events has previously been awarded the NSPCC’s Corporate Partnership Childhood Champion Award and awards at this year’s ESF were presented by football superstars Paul Merson, Jordan Nobbs, John Barnes, Emile Heskey and Sue Smith

Barbara Elsey, the NSPCC’s community fundraising manager for the East Midlands, said: “We would like to give an enormous thanks to Martyn and everyone at ESF Events for extending their support for the NSPCC for another year.

"The £55,000 raised over the past 10 years is absolutely incredible and has done so much to support vulnerable children living in East Midlands and across the UK.

“Football is a great sport and brilliant at bringing together children from different backgrounds and communities. It is a joy to be part of the annual football festivals and we’re really looking forward to continuing our work with ESF in the New Year.”

Email [email protected] for more information about supporting NSPCC volunteer fundraising in the East Midlands.