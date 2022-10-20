Organiser Lisa Godber with some of the toys, games and books donated last year in Melton

Lisa Godber has already taken delivery of lots of toys, games, books and cuddly toys ready to give to local children as festive gifts.

And she is hoping for many more donations to help make Christmas happier for those households who are struggling to pay their bills.

Lisa told the Melton Times: “The appeal is going really well already this year and I do expect more families will want to benefit from the donations with this cost of living crisis.

Some of the toys and games donated for Melton children last year

"It’s not just people on benefits who struggle to afford toys for their children, we get lots of parents who are working as well coming to us.

"The nice thing is when parents tell us they couldn’t believe the look on their child’s face when they are given the toy, that’s what make it all worth it.”

She is planning to hold a special event in the town in December when families can go along to pick up three donated items per child.

"We ask people to donate new or good as new items,” said Lisa.

Some of the volunteers involved in last year's annual Melton Christmas toy donation scheme

"This is the third year I’ve done it. Last year was more successful than the first year and we are expecting to be even busier this year with everyone’s bills going up by so much.”

Call 07823 484615 if you would like to donate a toy or other gift this Christmas.