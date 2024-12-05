Melton's Christmas lights switch-on back in 2019 - this year's has been cancelled due to expected high winds

Melton Mowbray’s Christmas lights switch-on – due to take place tomorrow evening (Friday) – has been cancelled due to the expected stormy weather.

Due to high winds forecast from Storm Darragh over the weekend, Melton Borough Council, Melton BID and Melton Mowbray Town Estate have made the tough decision to alter some of the Christmas events planned this weekend to ensure the safety of the public.

The Melton BID’s Christmas Market will still be taking place tomorrow, but with reduced opening hours of 10am to 2pm, allowing the Town Estate operatives time to remove all the stalls before the high winds are due.

This means that the light switch-on event planned for later in the evening will not go ahead.

Over the weekend the market will continue, however it will be relocated to the Stockyard so it can take place safely undercover.

The car boot event that was due to take place at the Stockyard on Sunday has been postponed to allow for this change.

Councillor Sharon Butcher, portfolio holder for town centre, growth and prosperity, said: “We have had to take the extremely difficult decision to cancel the Christmas light switch on in the town this Friday.

"Unfortunately, due to the high winds forecast it is not possible to run the event safely.

"Alongside our partners at Melton Mowbray Town Estate, the Melton BID and The Stockyard, we have been able to find a suitable way to ensure the Melton BID’s Christmas Market continues, and we would encourage everyone to visit over the weekend to enjoy the festive treats on offer.

"Although the light switch-on event is not taking place, the lights will be turned on for the weekend, ensuring the town looks festive for our residents during the Christmas period.”

Graham Bett, chair of the Town Estate added: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, with forecasted gusts of wind peaking at 60 mph at the weekend, it would be impossible to provide an event in the Market Place that is safe and secure for the people of Melton."

Lee Freer, chairman of Melton BID, added: “Our Christmas market is such a key event of the year, and we are most grateful to The Stockyard for being able to host the traders on Saturday and Sunday at this late stage.

"With such poor weather forecast it’s important that our traders can make the best of the weekend undercover.

"The Friday market continues as planned with a slightly earlier finish, with thanks to the hard work of the Town Estate.

"An added bonus is that the Fatstock Show is being held at the Stockyard on Saturday and the Christmas market will only add to the vibrancy of the day.”

Hugh Brown, CEO of the Stockyard, said: "We are sorry that the forecast high winds will cause the cancellation of the Christmas lights switch-on, but are delighted to offer our facilities for the Christmas market, joining existing Stockyard traders and the Fatstock Show and Sale for a festive bonanza in Melton Mowbray this weekend."