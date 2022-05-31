Villagers get in the party spirit for Royal celebration

A model of The Queen created by children at Pea Pod Day Nursery in Hickling Pastures

Organisers of a party event at Burton Lazars on Saturday say they have had an ‘unprecedented response’ from residents since the event was proposed, with support and funding from the parish council.

Around 450 people are expected to attend with 60 tables set up for a street party, followed by a garden party at a local house with fun and games for families.

A villager will be singing to appropriate music, including the very British classics Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

A model of The Queen knitted for Wymondham's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Jacqueline Vaughan, one of the organisers, said: “The committee which has planned the event is extremely proud of the response we have had and we are now just praying for good weather.”

At Waltham, a group of ladies have been busy in the parish church sewing together lots of red, white and blue bunting to hang around the village.

In addition, 300 extra pennants have been decorated on the theme of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee by local primary and pre-school pupils, residents of Waltham nursing home, Little Gems baby and toddler group, Waltham Scout group and many other members of the community.

These are displayed in the church until Sunday, together with flower and memorabilia displays, with refreshments available at times.

Ladies at Waltham Church sewing bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

The celebrations end on Sunday with a special Jubilee Café Church event at 3pm, with sausage rolls and cake, and all are welcome.

Four friends from Wymondham and a class of young schoolchildren have organised a yarn bomb in the village for the Jubilee.

Christine Teasdale was one of those involved in knitting a figure representing The Queen sitting on a chair at a table set for tea.

Villager Vernon Moore's camel, Camilla, provided fur to use as the hair for Her Majesty.

Part of the yarn bomb activities at Wymondham for the Platinum Jubilee

Fluffy bunting has also been created to decorate a tree on the green and there are also spiders on a web on a tree and crowns adorning the bus shelter and other areas.

Funds are being raised from the yarn bomb for a new play park being set up on the Sedley Field in the village – go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wymondhamjubileeyarnbomb to pledge money to it.

Another life-size model of The Queen has been created in St Thomas of Canterbury Church, at Frisby-on-the-Wreake.

It is the result of a community project organised by the ‘Frisby Creatives’ group and involved community workshops to make the origami Kusudama flowers. These have been assembled to form the dress.

A life-size model of The Queen at Frisby Church

Her Majesty will be on show in the church from Saturday for one week and during the last weekend of September, as part of Frisby's Art in the Church.

St Mary’s Church, at Bottesford, is hosting four days of celebrations over the extended Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Refreshments will be served in the church on all four days with afternoon teas available from 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Proceeds will go towards the imminent repair of the church spire.