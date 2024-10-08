Families of Melton's wartime paratroopers pictured last month at the Arnhem sculpture on Ginkel Heath last month where 156 Battalion dropped

Commemoration events will take place on Friday and Saturday to remember the Melton-based paratroopers who fought in the Battle of Arnhem 80 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

156 Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, had to be disbanded following the iconic Second World War battle in The Netherlands, such were their losses.

The programme starts on Friday lunchtime at Saltby Airfield, when the families of the veterans gather at the Buckminster Gliding Clubhouse to music from the 1940s provided by DJ Nigel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also attending will be several Living History groups who are bringing along vehicles and equipment from the 1940s.

Families of Melton's wartime paratroopers pictured at Arnhem last month for 80th anniversary services

Historian Brian Fare will give a talk on how the 156 Parachute Battalion ended up in Melton Mowbray in 1944 -this will be followed by a demonstration of the uniforms and equipment employed for Operation Market Garden (the Arnhem battle).

For the first time, residents from some of the surrounding villages will also attend the service, which is at the Monument at 2pm.

The service will be conducted by The Rev Brian McAvoy, which will be his last official event prior to retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RAF will be represented by Air Marshal Phillip Sturley, who will lay a wreath on their behalf and Maj Sean Phillips, on behalf of The Parachute Regiment.

There will be a dinner on the Friday evening at Sysonby Knoll Hotel, in Melton, which promises to be an entertaining occasion with several after-dinner speakers lined up.

At the Saturday morning service at St Mary’s Church, at 10.15am, a piper will welcome those attending and The Parachute Regimental Mascot - Pony Pegasus - and Pony Major Jamie Richards will be at the church doors to greet the congregation as they arrive.

The Rev McAvoy will jointly conduct the service with The Rev Tony Pick who will, in future years, take over from Brian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Bridgford and Toot Hill Schools Orchestras, together with the Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir, will be performing a variety of pieces.

Speakers will include Elizabeth Aird, the daughter of the Battalion CO Lt Col Sir Richard des Voeux (KIA Arnhem), Nick St Aubyn son of The Hon Cpt Piers St Aubyn, Actor Martin Wenner, son of Cpt Michael Wenner and, representing the Parachute Regiment, Maj Sean ‘Pinky’ Phillips.

With a total of over 100 musicians and singers and a minimum of 300 in the congregation, this is likely to be the most well-attended reunion to date.

The theme of the reunion this year is ‘Hope’; the hope of the wives and girlfriends that their loved ones would return safely to Melton, and the hope that the soldiers of the 156 had at Arnhem that XXX Corps - the Cavalry - would get through to rescue them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family members of some of the members of 156 Parachute Battalion who fought in 1944 gathered at Arnhem last month.

They met at Hackett’s Hollow - the scene of some of the most fierce fighting by the 156, near the village of Oostbeek, and on Ginkel Heath where the Battalion dropped on September 18, 80 years ago.