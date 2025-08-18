Tim Collins (Barratt Redrow Group Corporate Affairs Director) and Alec Wilson (Friends of the Tenth) walk down the memorial pathway at Burrough-on-the-Hill

A £15,000 donation has helped a charity hit its fundraising target for a poignant memorial pathway dedicated to brave Second World War paratroopers who were stationed near Melton Mowbray.

The names of the 582 men who parachuted 60 miles behind enemy lines during the Battle of Arnhem, in The Netherlands, in September 1944, are now etched on the pathway at the memorial site at Burrough-on-the-Hill.

It complements the stunning stone sculpture there – part of a permanent commemorative tribute to the 10th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, established by members of the Friends of the Tenth.

The memorial site was chosen for its proximity to Somerby, where the battalion was billeted prior to Arnhem, where nearly 100 of them were killed.

Tim Collins (Barratt Redrow Group) with Alec Wilson from Friends of the Tenth

Alec Wilson, chairman at Friends of the Tenth, said: “We were incredibly grateful and excited to receive a generous donation of £15,000 from Barratt Redrow – the very first contribution toward the £27,000 needed for our new memorial pathway.

"This initial gift set us firmly on the path to reaching our goal, which we are now delighted to say has been fully achieved.

“This donation is also the latest in a series of contributions from Barratt Redrow, whose total support now stands at around £50,000.

"This amazing generosity has played a vital role in helping us achieve our mission.”

The memorial pathway tribute to the 10th Battalion, the Parachute Regiment, at Burrough-on-the-Hill

Friends of the Tenth, which was registered as a charity in 2018, hosts a reunion and commemoration each September to mark the anniversary of the battle.

The memorial garden has now become a place of pilgrimage for visitors from around the world.

David Thomas, group chief executive at Barratt Redrow, said: “We are delighted to continue our support for Friends of the Tenth by contributing towards the new memorial pathway.

“The pathway is a fantastic way to commemorate the men who parachuted in Battle of Arnhem, and we hope anyone who visits will take a moment to reflect on their service.”

The Germans took 404 members of the 10th Battalion as prisoners-of-war, 86 were evacuated and 92 were sadly killed.

Operation Market Garden, which the Battle of Arnhem was officially called, was portrayed in the 1970s Hollywood movie, ‘A Bridge Too Far’.