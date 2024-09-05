Last year's Battle of Britain parade passes through Market Place in Melton Mowbray

Preparations are in place for the annual Battle of Britain Wings Parade through Melton Mowbray.

The town branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) are organising the traditional march, church service and wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday September 15.

Local air cadets with the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC squadron will be taking part, along with serving and former armed forces personnel, veterans and representatives of RAFA and the area’s Royal British Legion branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Croft/Melton Band will lead the parade, marching off from Chapel Street at 10am and passing along King Street and Sage Cross Street before turning into Sherrard Street, then Leicester Street before halting in Church Street ahead of a service at St Mary’s Church.

Local air cadets taking part in last year's Melton Mowbray Battle of Britain parade

Participants will enter the church with Standards and wreaths being presented at the altar.

The Rev Mary Barr will conduct the service, which starts at 10.30am.

Afterwards, at approximately 11.30am, the parade will again form up in Burton Street ready to march into Leicester Street, where The Salute will be taken by Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Col Murray Colville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the reviewing party will be Mayor and Mayoress of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster and his wife, Sally-Anne, Senior Town Warden, Ms Adrienne Holland and RAFA Melton branch president, Philip Taylor.

The parade will continue along Leicester Street, turning briefly into Wilton Road before making its way to Memorial Gardens, where a short wreath-laying ceremony will take place, led by RAFAC Padre John Hewer. Last Post and Reveille will be sounded before dismissal.

Volunteers will be marching by the side of the parade to collect donations to the Wings Appeal, RAFA’s charity which provides welfare services to serving and former RAF personnel and their families.

Brenda Cox, secretary for the Melton branch of RAFA, said: “We hope that as many people as possible will take the time to come out and support this special event and if any RAF veterans would like to join in the parade, itself, they will be most welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click HERE if you would like to make a donation to this year’s Wings Appeal.

September 15 is the 84th anniversary of the RAF fighting off a heavy attack on London by the German Luftwaffe on a pivotal day in the Battle of Britain.