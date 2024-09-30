The wooden war memorial at Holwell Works (left) and a sign for the plant, which is set to close down soon

A war memorial plaque at Holwell Works will be relocated locally after the plant finally closes at the end of this year.

Owners Saint-Gobain PAM UK have pledged to work with the community to establish an alternative location for the memorial, which lists the names of 24 employees who died during service in the Second World War and the four victims of a Luftwaffe bombing of Asfordby Valley in November 1940.

The wooden framed plaque also pays tribute to those employed at the foundry who fell in the First World War.

Asked by the Melton Times what will happen to the war memorial when Holwell Works finally closes, a spokesman for Saint-Gobain PAM UK said: “This is very much in our plans, and we intend to work with the local community to relocate it appropriately.

“We have already received some suggestions for this.

“We fully recognise the importance of this and as soon as we have more information on this we will share more details.

“We expect this to be some time in the first half of 2025 as the site remains operational supporting our plans to transition our activity.”

Names on the memorial for the Second World War are: Bodfish, Davison, Digby, Dyer, Eggleston, Elliott, Fisher, Goodwin, Green, Griggs, Hales, Haynes, Healey, Kew, Knight, Leach, Newton, Percival, Shuttlewood, Southerington, Stapleford, Turner F, Turner JS, Wheatley.

Victims listed from the 1940 bombing of Asfordby Valley are: Bishop F, Jones T, Seymour G and Laxton JE.

It includes the wording ‘Also to perpetuate the memory of those who fell in the years 1914-18’.