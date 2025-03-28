The Tasting Room at Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray

Customers at Melton Mowbray’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe will be able to sample its products on site from next week when The Tasting Room is launched.

This is the final feature in a major refurbishment of the historic Nottingham Street bakery site, which began 15 months ago and has seen the shop being made open plan, heritage displays installed and refurbished sales areas created.

The Tasting Room, which is at the back of the shop in a unit in the adjoining Bell Centre mall, has seated areas where products ranging from Dickinson & Morris pork pies and Mrs King’s Traditional black pudding and Stilton pork pies to their vegetarian cheese and onion quiche can be sampled.

There is also an opportunity for customers to upgrade to a Sharing Platter, with cheeses, Scotch egg, locally-baked bread and deli meats, all accompanied by a fresh salad and chutney.

The company is keen to point out that their offering is not ‘just another cafe’ in the town and it will offer something different alongside other dining outlets in the town.

Shop manager, Richard Griffiths, said: “We’re excited to announce this final stage of the Shoppe refurbishment and bring something new and innovative to Melton Mowbray.

“The Tasting Room menu offers our customers a chance to explore the full range of delicious flavours and hand-crafted pork pies in an inviting setting.”

The Tasting Room launches on Friday April 4 and will be open between 11am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday.

It is also available for private booking for special occasions – email [email protected] or call 01664 482068 for details.