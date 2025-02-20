The refurbished footbridge at Melton Mowbray railway station

Work teams have given Melton Mowbray railway station a £78,000 upgrade.

East Midlands Railway has given the station a full repaint in ‘rail heritage colours’ and the footbridge has had all of its steps and landings refurbished. Painting of lineside locations will take place at a later date.

The upgrade is part of a project which has also seen stations on the Poacher line and Derwent Valley Line given a major makeover.

Philippa Cresswell, customer service director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We regularly improve our regional stations, ensuring they remain safe, comfortable and visually appealing for our customers.

Part of the refurbishment of Melton Mowbray railway station

"These refurbishments are part of our broader commitment to enhancing the customer experience and preserving the character of our historic railway network."

Fifteen stations along the Poacher Line were recently repainted, including fences, lighting columns, windows, doors and poster frames.

In addition, seven stations along the Derwent Valley Line and 10 stations along the Robin Hood Line have also recently received a full repaint.