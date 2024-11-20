Melton artist Kathryn Saunby and some of the unique pottery she has designed and created for the iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe

Melton artist Kathryn Saunby has designed and created a unique pottery range for the town’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.

Kathryn and her team got to work on the pieces at her studio on Norman Way after being approached by the Nottingham Street-based Dickinson and Morris business.

General manager Richard Griffiths commissioned her to make a hand finished product which can be sold in the historic shop.

The new range is called ‘On the hoof’ perfectly imperfect pottery pieces and includes a bowl, large tankard-style mug and a plate.

There are four designs - the hare, the horse, the pheasant and the fox and they all have the same quote on them relating to pork pies and its link with hunting.

Kathryn said: "The pottery was to centre around their world famous pork pie and tie in with the countryside elements in our local market town.

"It wasn't a quick process as a lot of research and design work had to be undertaken first, alongside perfecting the creation process.

"Melton Carnegie Musuem was a wonderful resource for us – myself and a team member spent quite a few hours in there, looking for inspiration, to help with the design ideas.

"This project is a lovely example of local businesses working together and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe supporting and boosting the local economy."

Kathryn has had an art studio in Melton for the past 15 years, delivering courses in art, craft, sewing and pottery to the local community as well as delivering art projects in schools and selling her own art.

She added: "The line-up for the year always tends to include new art and design projects which run alongside our main business, like the illustration work for the heritage project which now resides in the Melton Carnegie Musuem, so undertaking a design project like this for Ye Olde Porkpie Shoppe was right up our street."

In the studio this time of year, emphasis moves more towards the pottery painting side as families start to book in for this favourite Christmas activity, before the mad rush in the new year as people sign up for art courses.