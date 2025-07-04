Hundreds enjoy kennels open day at The Belvoir Hunt HQ

By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:53 BST
Lot of visitors brought their beloved dogs with them to the Kennels Open Day IMAGE George Parish
Hundreds of visitors enjoyed this year’s Kennels Open Day hosted by The Belvoir Hunt.

Many of them brought their talented pets to the free event, which was held in the beautiful grounds of the kennels, adjacent to Belvoir Castle.

A wide variety of activities took place throughout the day including dog agility and a family dog show, with rosettes awarded to Best In Class for numerous breeds of dogs; Cutest Puppy, Best Golden Oldie, Best Sausage Catcher, plus a children’s prize for Best Dog Handler.

Visitors enjoyed listening to a variety of knowledgeable speakers in the rural ring and meeting the Belvoir Hunt hounds.

Participants with their pets in one of the competitions at the event IMAGE George Parish

There were numerous craft stalls showcasing local trades and artisans, a tractor tour, barbecue and licensed bar.

In the evening, live music was provided by Just Ben, with fish and chips by the lake.

Kate Kingston from the Belvoir Hunt Supporters’ Club said: “We had an amazing day, with people coming from far and wide, young and old alike.

"Every year people tell me that the Open Day is a highlight of their summer and this year was no exception.

Pets had a wonderful time at the Kennels Open Day IMAGE George Parish

"We have a full programme of fun rides and social events throughout the year, which bring the whole community together.

"I am really grateful to the dozens of volunteers and Hunt supporters who make these events such a success.”

The Belvoir Hunt is a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) and practices trail hunting, which does not involve pursuit of any animal.

The hunt say hounds are trained to follow a pre-laid scent trail, while remaining in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

