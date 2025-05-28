Rose gardens at Belvoir Castle

An impressive line-up of experts will be appearing at this year’s Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle with sessions also aimed at getting children interested in gardening.

The event takes place on the weekend of July 12 and 13 with local gardening experts and talented designers, Karen Gimson and Paula Routledge, ready to pass on their secrets, plus Adam Frost and David Domoney hosting Q&A sessions, talks and meet-and-greets.

Over the weekend, Karen Gimson is hosting free children’s gardening sessions for the third year in a row, sponsored by the British Garden Centres Group.

The sessions show little ones how to pot up, water and label pollinator plants which they can take home and continue to nurture.

Gardening expert Karen Gimson, who will be at the Belvoir Castle show

Karen will also be spending time with families, speaking with them about how they can get into gardening and giving tips on growing plants with children in mind.

She is an established gardening columnist for Garden News Magazine, radio presenter on BBC Radio Leicester and speaker.

On the children’s gardening sessions which also featured in last year’s show, Karen said: “Everyone wants to give nature a helping hand and getting children outdoors and growing flowers and food is fantastic.

"At previous Belvoir Castle shows, even young toddlers were keen to get their hands in the compost and with a bit of help managed to pot up their plants.

"Children of all ages enjoy choosing the colours of the plants they want to grow and take home. It’s amazing how careful they are with the delicate little plants and their interest and enthusiasm is heart-warming.”

Andy Tudbury, head gardener at Belvoir Castle and founder of the show, said: “The Flower and Garden Show is all about bringing our community closer to gardening, making it accessible and functional, but also inspirational and we have a wonderful group of experts helping us to do this.”

Whilst at the show, visitors can also admire stunning displays from talented designers in the annual ‘Best Countryside Border’ competition.

Vintage singer Johnny Victory and the Belvoir Wassailers are performing throughout the weekend and Belvoir Retail Village will be open.

Go to www.belvoircastle.com to buy early bird tickets for the show, priced at £15 for adults and £5 for children.