A VE Day party in Burton Road, Melton Mowbray, in May 1945

Thousands of pounds has been allocated to help fund 18 community celebrations in the Melton area to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Melton Borough Council said it was pleased to announce that all grant applications received for the occasion have been successful.

VE Day, which is also known as Victory in Europe Day, celebrates the end of the Second World War in Europe and the 80th anniversary celebrations take place on May 8 and all across the weekend which follows.

The grant scheme, which closed on March 7, was launched to support local community groups and organisations with their own events.

A VE Day in Brook Street, Melton, in May 1945

The council received applications from local schools, organisations and community groups across the borough, who between them will receive a total of £7,633 of grant funding to support their VE day plans.

Activities and events are set to include village parties, art initiatives, wildflower planting and music events, along with a number of celebrations in conjunction with the 1940s Melton Mowbray weekend, including local radio broadcast of it.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of the council, commented: “I am delighted to announce that we will be funding all applications that we have received for the VE Day Celebrations that will be happening all across the borough.

“It will be good that communities have the opportunity to share these events, and we hope they bring everyone together to both remember and celebrate the freedom that VE Day represents. I wish to thank everyone involved in making this possible.”

The council has contacted all the successful applicants to make grant funding arrangements.

Click HERE to find out more about local VE projects and activities.