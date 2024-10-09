Anna Harrison with her fundraising book - The Tale of the Tumbling Tower of Little Thrussington - at the church event PHOTO Shelley Costello

A book fundraiser for the restoration of a historic village church is being repeated this weekend due to popular demand.

Thrussington residents are holding a series of events to raise the £140,000 needed to make essential repairs to the 11th century Holy Trinity Church.

They recently raised nearly £1,500 with an event focused on the sales of a special book – The Tale of the Tumbling Tower of Little Thrussington - which tells the story about Fred the church mouse, who is helped by an estate agent to find somewhere new to live because the tower is falling down.

Author, Anna Harrison, said: “The event was such a success and following requests from many people there is another opportunity on Saturday, from 10.30am to 1pm, to come and look at the history displays on the village, saunter round the village mouse trail, eat some cake and buy a book."

Anna Harrison signs some of her fundraising books for the church PHOTO Shelley Costello

The stone is crumbling in the bell tower at Holy Trinity and the bells will be silenced unless repairs are made soon.

There was a real buzz in the church at the first fundraiser with the book – attendees included Melton and Syston MP Edward Argar and local councillors, James Poland and Sandra Woodward.

Books continue to be sold for £7.50 at Thrussington Stores and Gingers Hairdressers, who also feature in the book, along with many other village landmarks. It can also be bought online HERE through the PTFA.

Anna Harrison has written the following special poem based on the fundraiser for the church:

The book fundraising event at Holy Trinity Church PHOTO Shelley Costello

High in the tower Fred sat in his favourite spot,

He loved this place; A lot!

The stone in his tower under his paws was crumbling,

And his church tower would very soon be tumbling,

The QR code to buy a copy online of The Tale of the Tumbling Tower of Little Thrussington

It needed £50,000 just to fix his tower,

But to raise the funds it needed people power.

He wondered how long would Thrussington Church still be his home?

But today he could hear people - he wasn't alone.

A new home for him was his last resort,

But the wonderful people had come to lend their support.

His heart skipped with hope and he glanced to heaven above,

They were here to save their church, the church that he loved.

There was chattering and voices in the church aisles below,

Cake was eaten and the tea it did flow.

And into the bucket instead of the rain, dropped notes and coins as through the door people came.

New hope his church would return to its former glory,

As people bought this mouses' story.

Children's paintings and bunting so pretty across all the aisles,

Had been hung round the church with such class and style.

A village trail for families to find a new home for a mouse,

If the church wasn't saved and Fred needed a house.

The Arch Deacon wore mouse ears, Edward Argar MP,

Councillors Sandra Woodward, James Poland all came to see.

The past written in the village history displays,

Reminded everyone of the good old days.

800 years of past embedded in the church's walls

Until today he thought it might fall.

But the event to launch a book all about Fred,

Would help save the church the people said

One hundred books flew out the door,