Belvoir Castle is preparing to host a Flower and Garden Show

Belvoir Castle is preparing to host its seventh Flower and Garden festival this weekend.

It takes place again in the stunning gardens of the stately home – the parkland of which was designed by eminent 18th century landscape designer Capability Brown.

Renowned horticultural and floral experts David Domoney and Jonathan Moseley will both be giving special guest talks to provide visitors with valuable insights and gardening tips following their prolific careers.

David is a Chartered Horticulturist and a television presenter on ITV’s Love your Garden and Garden Club, as well as the resident garden expert on the channel’s This Morning daytime show.

He said: "It’s always a wonderful experience meeting people who want to learn more about plants and flowers and being able to share some top tips to help them on their horticultural journey.”

Jonathan is an internationally celebrated floral designer and public speaker with over 30 years' experience.

He was also a floral expert on BBC's The Big Allotment Challenge and is an accomplished writer, broadcaster and demonstrator.

Jonathan said: "It’s important to encourage people to get creative with home grown flowers and foliage, giving them the confidence to try things out for themselves and this upcoming event is going to be a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”

Top garden designers will also be taking part in the Flower and Garden Show to showcase their creativity and talent with their exquisite Show Borders and Belvoir Castle’s head gardener, Andy Tudbury, who looks after the castle’s stunning gardens, will also be in attendance to share his advice.

Andy said: “The Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle is a highlight of the year for me – it’s so lovely watching our visitors learn even more about the horticultural world and leave the event feeling inspired and full of wonderful ideas to try in their own garden.”

For even more insight, guided tours round Belvoir’s stunning Capability Brown parkland will be available, taking visitors to areas usually off limits to the public, including the estate’s own vineyard.

Belvoir Castle’s own eateries will also be serving food and drink throughout the event – including Belvoir Bistro, Belvoir Farm Shop and the Aviary Café.

Homemade cakes, afternoon teas and snacks can be enjoyed beneath the backdrop of the Regency Castle.

For shoppers looking to take something special home with them, there will be a selection of stalls to browse.

There are two tickets available which can be booked in advance with a 10 per cent discount – one which provides castle, garden and adventure playground entry and the other includes garden and adventure playground entry.

The Flower and Garden Show tickets which include access to the castle, garden and adventure playground cost £23.40 for adults, £9 for children (3-16 years) and £54 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) when booking in advance.

Alternatively, Flowers and Garden Show tickets with garden and adventure playground entry are £13.50 for adults, £5.40 for children and £37.80 for a family ticket.

It is advised that tickets to the event are bought online in advance.

Alternatively, tickets are available at the gate on the day without the 10 per cent discount – click HERE for more information on the show and the castle.