A weight loss drug recently approved for use by the NHS has been linked to the death of a nurse.

Tirzepatide, known under the brand name Mounjaro, is prescribed for type 2 diabetes, but has been shown in clinical trials to be effective for weight loss.

Nearly 250,000 people in England could access the weight loss injection on the NHS.

Susan McGowan, 58, took two low-dose injections of the drug before her death on September 4, the BBC reports. Her official death certificate, seen by the BBC, outlined that “the use of prescribed tirzepatide” was a contributing factor to her death.

Here’s what you need to know about the different types of weight loss drugs available, including potential side effects.

Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide could be available to nearly 250,000 people on the NHS. | Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post via Getty Images

What are the different types of weight loss drugs?

Weight loss medications are available as injections or in pill-form, Abbas Kanani MPRharmS of Chemist Click explains the differences between these two popular weight loss methods, from how they work in the body to any potential side effects.

Weight loss pills

Weight loss pills work by preventing the absorption of approximately one-third of the fat from the food you consume. The unabsorbed fat is then excreted, preventing it from being absorbed into your body in a bid to prevent weight gain and promote weight loss.

Kanani explains that common side effects can vary depending on the type of treatment, but can include digestive issues, sleeping problems and an increased heart rate.

Weight loss injections

Weight loss injections have been growing in popularity. Medications such as Wegovy mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which helps regulate appetite and insulin secretion.

Mounjaro, which treats type 2 diabetes, has recently been approved for weight loss by the NHS, with proposals for the phased launch of it on the NHS being set out by NICE.

Its active ingredient Tirzepatide mimics both GLP-1 and GIP receptors responsible for glucose metabolism and appetite regulation, making it a pioneering treatment compared to other diabetes medications, which typically only target GLP-1 receptors.

Kanani explains: “The response to weight loss medications varies from person to person. Substantial weight loss is usually seen with weight loss injections, however this does not come without potential side effects and a long term commitment of lifestyle changes.”

Adding: “Pills, on the other hand can be a convenient option, but may offer less dramatic results and is often suited for short-term use. Both treatments require a commitment to a weight loss plan including an active lifestyle and healthy diet which will help achieve the desired results on your weight loss journey".

Are weight loss drugs safe?

In a statement, Amanda Adler, Professor of Diabetic Medicine and Health Policy, Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford said: “Compared to new drugs in other disease areas, we know far more about these type of new drugs - first marketed for type 2 diabetes, and now for overweight and obesity. This is because the Food and Drug Administration in the US required very big studies. These studies showed that the drugs were safe when used as in the studies.”

Professor Adler continued: “Susan McGowan’s death is sad indeed; whether or not it was related to tirzepatide may be difficult to prove. Adverse reactions which the British regulators consider to be ‘very common’ include nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and constipation, and for people with type 2 diabetes on drugs called sulphonylurea or insulin, then low blood sugars. Tirzepatide can be associated with ‘uncommon’ problems such as acute pancreatitis, but one can develop acute pancreatitis for many other reasons as well.”

She added: “This case highlights the importance of the ‘yellow card scheme’, run by the MHRA who has responsibility for the safety of medications. Any member of the public or health profession can fill in a yellow card to list suspected side effects of drugs.”

You can find out more about how to access weight loss support and what you can do to live a healthy lifestyle on NHS.UK.