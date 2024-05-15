Melton work colleagues take on fundraising challenge
Michelle Shields, Sue Allen and Karen Hartley, from Specsavers in Sherrard Street, are taking part in the Trek 26 Challenge in August to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
They wanted to raise funds for the charity because their families have been personally affected by dementia.
Michelle’s mum was diagnosed with early dementia last year and Sue’s mother also has the disease.
“Karen is such a support to both of us,” said Michelle, a merchandising optical assistant.
“We are already in training for the challenge, with hiking, rowing machines and yoga.
"We go for long walks together but are planning some specific training walks over the coming weeks.
“We are so grateful to our customers, colleagues and friends for supporting us in these fundraising efforts.
"Dementia is truly heartbreaking illness that affects so many families and it is fantastic that there is such a huge support network for them.”
The team at Specsavers Melton Mowbray have already held several fundraising events in store, including a series of raffles, a children’s colouring competition and cake sale and will soon have raised £1,000.
They are currently holding a raffle until the end of May to guess how many contact lenses are in a jar, with another container filled with treats for the winner.
The Alzheimer’s Society funds dementia research and provides support for people affected by it.
Click HERE to sponsor the women’s efforts.