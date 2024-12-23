Melton Mowbray Hospital staff with some of the Christmas gifts they are giving to in-patients

Christmas gifts will be given to in-patients at Melton Mowbray Hospital this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presents have been provided under Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s (LPT) annual Raising A Smile For Christmas Appeal.

It aims to provide 600 Christmas gifts each year, and this year has been supported by public donations and support from Amazon, Giving World, Dunelm, Leicester City Football Club, Tilbury Douglas, Fusion Electrics, Thomas Cassie and Sons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the presents being handed out on Christmas Day, Melanie Wakeling, from LPT’s community health services directorate, said: "Some of our patients don’t have any visitors and often find this a very lonely time.

"These kind gifts could make all the difference to them and are deeply appreciated.

"On behalf of the in-patient wards, we would like to thank everyone involved in the appeal for the presents.

"These will be given to all our patients who, unfortunately, have to spend this festive period in the hospital."