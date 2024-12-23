Melton Hospital staff to bring Christmas cheer to patients
The presents have been provided under Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s (LPT) annual Raising A Smile For Christmas Appeal.
It aims to provide 600 Christmas gifts each year, and this year has been supported by public donations and support from Amazon, Giving World, Dunelm, Leicester City Football Club, Tilbury Douglas, Fusion Electrics, Thomas Cassie and Sons.
Ahead of the presents being handed out on Christmas Day, Melanie Wakeling, from LPT’s community health services directorate, said: "Some of our patients don’t have any visitors and often find this a very lonely time.
"These kind gifts could make all the difference to them and are deeply appreciated.
"On behalf of the in-patient wards, we would like to thank everyone involved in the appeal for the presents.
"These will be given to all our patients who, unfortunately, have to spend this festive period in the hospital."
