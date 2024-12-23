Melton Hospital staff to bring Christmas cheer to patients

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:52 GMT
Melton Mowbray Hospital staff with some of the Christmas gifts they are giving to in-patientsMelton Mowbray Hospital staff with some of the Christmas gifts they are giving to in-patients
Melton Mowbray Hospital staff with some of the Christmas gifts they are giving to in-patients
Christmas gifts will be given to in-patients at Melton Mowbray Hospital this week.

The presents have been provided under Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s (LPT) annual Raising A Smile For Christmas Appeal.

It aims to provide 600 Christmas gifts each year, and this year has been supported by public donations and support from Amazon, Giving World, Dunelm, Leicester City Football Club, Tilbury Douglas, Fusion Electrics, Thomas Cassie and Sons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the presents being handed out on Christmas Day, Melanie Wakeling, from LPT’s community health services directorate, said: "Some of our patients don’t have any visitors and often find this a very lonely time.

"These kind gifts could make all the difference to them and are deeply appreciated.

"On behalf of the in-patient wards, we would like to thank everyone involved in the appeal for the presents.

"These will be given to all our patients who, unfortunately, have to spend this festive period in the hospital."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice