Walk-in jab clinics to be held in Melton for teenagers and adults
Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics will be held in Melton this weekend.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 1:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 2:06 pm
The sessions, where no appointment needs to be booked beforehand, are open to 16 and 17-year-olds as well as older people in the borough who are awaiting a jab.
The clinics are at Melton Sports Village, from 11am to 6pm on both days, and will be Pfizer jabs only.
Latest figures, up to Sunday, show 83 per cent of people in the Melton borough are now fully vaccinated against Covid.
Almost nine out of 10 people aged 16 and over have had at least their first jab.