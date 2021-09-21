Walk-in jab clinics to be held in Melton for teenagers and adults

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-210921-135336001

The sessions, where no appointment needs to be booked beforehand, are open to 16 and 17-year-olds as well as older people in the borough who are awaiting a jab.

The clinics are at Melton Sports Village, from 11am to 6pm on both days, and will be Pfizer jabs only.

Latest figures, up to Sunday, show 83 per cent of people in the Melton borough are now fully vaccinated against Covid.