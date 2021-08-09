New drop-in Covid vaccine clinics announced for Melton

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-210723-165956001

The jabs will be administered at the town’s vaccination centre, at Melton Sports Village, with no appointments needed.

East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) say only the Pfizer vaccine will be given to patients who attend any of the clinics.

Doses will be given on Saturday and Sunday, this weekend, from noon to 6pm.