New drop-in Covid vaccine clinics announced for Melton
Drop-in coronavirus vaccine clinics will be held in Melton across the next two weekends.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:39 pm
The jabs will be administered at the town’s vaccination centre, at Melton Sports Village, with no appointments needed.
East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) say only the Pfizer vaccine will be given to patients who attend any of the clinics.
Doses will be given on Saturday and Sunday, this weekend, from noon to 6pm.
And the clinics will operate at the same times the following weekend, Saturday and Sunday August 21 and 22.