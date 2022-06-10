Melton Covid vaccination centre to relocate in the town

Preparations are made this week to set up a portable building in the Burton Street car park to host Melton's vaccination centre

Thousands of jabs have been given at the sports hall at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road, since it opened in December 2020 as part of the government’s campaign to tackle the spread of the virus.

GPs and nurses from the town’s Latham House Medical Practice and partner surgeries in the Melton, Syston and the Vale Primary Care Network (PCN) delivered vaccinations until June last year.

Medical staff with the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, which manages a number of health venues including Melton Mowbray Hospital, took over responsibility for the jabs after the GP practices said they needed to concentrate on their general patient workload instead.

A spokeswoman for the East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group told the Melton Times: “The Burton Street car park is going to have a Covid vaccination clinic on site.

“It will replace the clinic at Melton Sports Village, which will be closing.

"The dates are still to be confirmed, but these will be publicised ahead of the change.”

The move was confirmed by Melton Borough Council, which owns and manages the Burton Street car park.

A spokeswoman said: “Melton Borough Council can confirm that we have leased the land to the NHS/CCG from May 30, 2022 until at least March 31, 2023, with an option to extend, dependent upon the Covid situation at that time.”