Leicestershire Covid hospital cases double since Christmas

Latham House GP Dr Fahreen Dhanji gives a coronavirus jab to a patient at the vaccination centre at Melton Sports Village EMN-211231-101019001

The majority of intensive care beds in Leicester hospitals, where the most serious coronavirus cases are treated, are currently occupied by people with the virus.

The situation has prompted top local health officials to urge more people to get vaccinated against Covid and take up their booster or third jab when they are eligible for it.

As of Wednesday, 189,758 people in the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland area were due to have their booster, which is essential for maximum protection against the Omicron Covid variant, which is now the dominant type circulating.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: “Every known medical condition is made worse by Covid, yet we still have unvaccinated people in our communities.

“The majority of our hospital intensive care beds are taken by Covid patients.

“Over 75 per cent are unvaccinated, some will not make it home.

“This is having a big impact on our colleagues and on patients waiting for cancer and cardiac surgery who require an intensive care bed to have their operation.

“Covid vaccination protects against severe illness, it is safe, it is effective.

“Getting your jab is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others.”

Andy Williams, chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR) Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “I commend our frontline health and care staff for all they are doing to continue the fight against COVID, which has simply not gone away.

“If you are not vaccinated, COVID could cost your life, it could cause unbearable pain for your family, and your time in intensive care denies someone else

the vital care they might need.”

There was a surge in vaccine uptake over Christmas week, which saw 60,398 people vaccinated in LLR between December 20 and 26.

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day more people had the vaccine in LLR than anywhere else in the midlands.

Despite this, there are still many people locally who are overdue for a vaccine dose.

Latest figures reveal 16 per cent of over 18s have still not had their first vaccine dose and this figure rises to 34 per cent of those aged 16 to 17 and 54 per cent of those aged 12 to 15.

Mr Williams added: “I urge everyone to just get their vaccine – it’s not too late for even a first dose.

“It’s the best New Year’s resolution you could make, so if you’ve been putting it off for any reason, please get the vaccine now.”

There are plenty of vaccine clinics taking place over the New Year bank holiday, across LLR.

Many of these are walk-in clinics so you don’t even need an appointment.