Hundreds visited Melton’s drop-in vaccination clinic

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-210623-113841001

The clinics, held between June 25 and June 27 at Melton Sports Village, represented the first opportunity for residents to get the vaccine without making a prior appointment.

East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group said there were approximately 1,668 jabs given during the 27 hours the service was available, which included 831 first vaccinations and 837 where a resident was having their second.

Latest government figures, which cover the period up to June 27, show that just under 60 per cent of all Melton borough residents are now fully vaccinated and three-quarters have had at least their first dose.

In the town of Melton Mowbray, 70 per cent of everyone has received one jab and 54.7 per cent both.

The number of adults fully vaccinated in the Rutland and Melton constituency has now gone up to 78 per cent.

And in the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR) area as a whole, 61,5 per cent have had two doses and 82.2 per cent at least one.

There has been a good take up of the vaccine among young people in LLR, with just under half of all aged 18 to 24 now having had their first jab.

These figures should all now be significantly higher because of the lag in reporting.

Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated or is due their second dose of the Covid vaccine in Leicestershire and Rutland is urged to go and get their jab in the next two weeks, as the local NHS scales up the number of vaccine opportunities ahead of the July 19 date proposed for restrictions to be lifted.

As well as adding more drop-in clinics, the Moderna vaccine is also being offered for the first time in this area, at the Peepul Centre in Leicester.

Appointments are available to book using the National Booking Service with around 10,000 Moderna vaccines available this week.

Like the Pfizer version, Moderna is suitable for anyone aged 18 or over, including pregnant women.

Andy Williams, chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are so close to being able to get back to normal.

“Please go and get your vaccine in the next two weeks.

“It will be so worthwhile when we can enjoy our summer of freedom with confidence.

“You can either book your appointment in advance or come along to a drop-in clinic at your convenience, including during evenings and weekends.

“We will be adding more options over the coming days.”

There is no scheduled drop-in vaccination clinic in Melton at the moment but residents can still attend one at Loughborough Hospital (July 7,8, 10 and 11) or the Charnwood Borough Council offices in Loughborough (Saturday and next Tuesday).

A drop-in vaccine centre will also still be available at Rutland County Council’s Oakham offices tomorrow (Wednesday) but this is just for Rutland residents.

The Melton vaccination centre, at the sports village, continues to operate for appointments only.

Latest Covid vaccination figures for the local area:

MELTON BOROUGH 1st dose 37,512 (75% of all residents);

2nd dose 29,845 (59.6% of all residents).

MELTON MOWBRAY (town):

1st dose 19,163 (70.5% of all residents);

2nd dose 14,878 (54.7% of all residents).

MELTON BOROUGH RURAL AREAS:

Bottesford/Harby/Croxton Kerrial 7,492 first doses (6,118 second doses);

Asfordby/Frisby/Old Dalby 5,526 (4,430);

Waltham/Wymondham/Great Dalby 5,341 (4,409).

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE & RUTLAND:

1st dose 732,519 (82.2% of adults);