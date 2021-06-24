Half of town residents fully vaccinated ahead of new drop-in clinic opening

Latham House GP Dr Fahreen Dhanji gives a coronavirus jab to a patient at the vaccination centre at Melton Sports Village EMN-210624-160621001

The local rates - 66.8 per cent for one dose and 51.8 per cent for two - are expected to accelerate this weekend when a three-day drop-in vaccination clinic is held at Melton Sports Village.

In terms of the borough of Melton, the figures show 57 per cent of residents have had both jabs and 71.7 per cent at least their first.

These statistics cover the period up to Sunday June 20 and show that the local vaccination rate is lagging behind the national rate of 82 per cent (one jab) and 60 per cent (two jabs), although the national figures are slightly more updated covering up to Tuesday June 22.

A graphic supplied by the NHS for the new drop-in Covid vaccination centre in Melton EMN-210624-160642001

Four-fifths of adults living in the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR) area have had at least their first dose while almost 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The LLR figures show a high uptake of younger people getting their jabs, with half of all those aged 25 to 29 having had a first jab and 72 per cent of those aged 30 to 34.

Melton Sports Village is holding its drop-in vaccine clinics tomorrow (Friday) through to Sunday, between noon and 9pm every day.

No appointments are required to be booked and the Pfizer vaccine will be given to attendees.

The town clinic is one of a number of temporary drop-in vaccination centres to be opened in Leicestershire as part of the government’s drive to vaccinate as many of the population as possible before it is decided whether to lift all coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance at the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland CCGs, said: “It’s crucial that as many local people as possible have their Covid-19 vaccinations, that’s why our teams have been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to organise a weekend where we have as many vaccination clinics open across LLR as possible.

“It was even more important for us to support local residents by offering as many clinics as we can and at times and locations that is convenient for the majority of people.

“The vaccine is the best defence we have against the Covid-19 virus and by getting vaccinated you will not only protect yourself, but you’ll be helping us to build resilience which in turn will help to reduce the spread of the virus in our local communities.