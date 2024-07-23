Work starts on state-of-the-art sports facility in Loughborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has officially started on a highly anticipated teaching and sports facility at Loughborough College.

Designed to provide students with unparalleled access to world-class sports facilities and flexible learning spaces, the facility is the result of a £9.91million investment from the Department for Education (DfE). Amongst its features, the new building will include modern training spaces, contemporary learning spaces, outstanding staff areas.

Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by Summer 2025, opening its doors to students shortly thereafter.

The facility comes as a wider development plan at the College, with over £35m being invested in large projects across the campus, such as the East Midlands Institute of Technology and Digital Skills Hub.

Ground breaking ceremony with key people in the project

Constructed by Stepnell, the building contractors known for their environmentally conscious approach to construction, the facility is a significant milestone in the College's reputation for advancing athletic excellence and continued commitment to sustainability.

Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, Corrie Harris, shared: “This project aligns with Loughborough College's vision to be at the forefront of sports education and training. We are proud to offer our current and future students the opportunity to access this pioneering development, and we look forward to continuing to nurture upcoming athletic talent.

“By partnering with Stepnell on this project, we can ensure that our vision for the development of Loughborough College is realised in an environmentally responsible manner, and that the wider investments we make now will have a profound impact on our future.”

With energy efficiency and sustainability at the forefront of the new development, Stepnell is implementing a fabric-first approach in the construction of the sports hub, prioritising the building's envelope, ensuring maximum thermal efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing the overall sustainability of the facility.

Tom Sewell, Regional Director at complete construction partner Stepnell, said: “Our expertise in further education and leisure positions us strongly to deliver sustainable facilities that are exceptional in both specification and as a facility to develop talent at the intersection of sport and academia. The project will set the standards for the wider development plans at the college, and we look forward to progressing the build over the next year.”