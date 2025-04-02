St Mary’s C of E Primary School triumphs in Sky Schools Dance Challenge 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Mary’s C of E Primary School is celebrating an incredible achievement after winning first place in the Sky Schools Dance Challenge 2025. Competing alongside 11 other schools from the local community, St Mary’s showcased their talent, teamwork, and dedication in a stunning performance that captivated the judges and audience alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s is located in Melton Mowbray with nearly 200 pupils on roll and is part of the Rise Multi Academy Trust. The school prides itself on its Christian Vision ‘Be Courageous, Be Strong, Do Everything in Love’. This vision shone brightly throughout the competition.

The competition, run in collaboration with Melton and Belvoir School Sports and Activity Network along with the local Sky Theatre Company, provided an exciting platform for young performers. Senior Teaching Assistants Mrs. Pole and Mrs. Short dedicated months of hard work to coaching a group of 27 children, aged between 5 and 11, to bring their vision to life. Their dance, titled “A Day in the Life at St Mary’s,” beautifully encapsulated the essence of school life through movement and expression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey to victory was an emotional and inspiring one. Many of the students had little to no prior stage experience, yet they grew in confidence, supporting and encouraging one another throughout the process. A special mention goes to St Mary’s alumna, Tilly Pole, now 15 years old, who choreographed the six-minute routine. Tilly volunteered her time each week to help teach the children, even creating online videos to ensure they could practice at home.

St Mary’s C of E Primary School Dance

At the initial stage of the competition, St Mary’s received two prestigious certificates: ‘Most Polished Performance’ and ‘Most Prepared/Organised Backstage.’ Their dedication secured them a spot in the finals on March 27th, where they were one of six schools to compete, including fellow Rise Multi Academy Trust member Frisby Primary School. St Mary’s delivered a breathtaking final performance, earning the biggest and loudest applause of the evening.

The judges faced a tough decision, with Gaddesby Primary securing third place and Harby Primary finishing in second. However, the ultimate victory went to St Mary’s, sparking an eruption of joyous cheers, happy tears, and immense pride from students, staff, and parents alike.

Headteacher Mrs. Laura Oakes expressed her immense pride, stating, “This experience has been truly extraordinary for our pupils. Their determination, hard work, and passion shone through, and we are beyond thrilled with their success. A huge thank you to our dedicated staff who made this possible—this victory belongs to all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rise MAT CEO Dave Ellison-Lee added, “This competition provided a brilliant opportunity for our pupils to flourish. Their performance demonstrated not only talent but also teamwork, resilience, and dedication—qualities that will serve them well beyond the stage.”

St Mary’s C of E Primary School Dance

As a testament to their success, St Mary’s proudly received a first-place trophy, which will now take pride of place on display within the school. This achievement stands as a remarkable milestone in the school’s history and a shining example of what can be accomplished through dedication and teamwork.

For more information about St Mary’s C of E Primary School, please visit: www.st-marys-school.co.uk/