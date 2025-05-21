Pupils of Whissendine CE Primary School visited a brand-new housing development in their village to learn all about home-building.

Mulberry Homes is a collection of 51 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes on Stapleford Road, less than a mile away from the school.

And 11 Year 5 pupils were welcomed to the development by site manager Jason Mahon and sales manager Georgina Lindsay.

During their visit, the children were given a tour of the site and shown the homes currently under construction, the marketing suite and the show home, all whilst being taught about how the homes are built.

Pupils of Whissendine CE Primary School visiting the new Mulberry Homes' development

Sally Winn, a teaching assistant at the school, said: “The children were given a tour of the site looking at each stage of the building process, starting from the house foundations to the show home.

"The children were surprised that the bricks are made from environmentally friendly materials, and they enjoyed learning about all the different trades on a building site, all the health and safety requirements and kit to wear.

"A highlight was watching the fork lift driver demonstrate how the fork lift works, and each child was given the opportunity to sit in the cab and beep the horn.”

Marketing manager for the building firm, Sophie Leathley, who also attended the tour, said: “It was such a pleasure to have pupils from Whissendine CE Primary School visit our development and see first-hand how we build our homes.

"They were so engaged and enthusiastic, and we all very proud to be helping inspire the next generation.”

