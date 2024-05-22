New school garden was a two-year labour of love
It is the result of two years of hard work by staff to transform an area of the site into an outdoor paradise for the youngsters to enjoy.
The school was grateful to receive building supplies from Galliford Try, the contractors for the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road, and plants from nearby The Grange Garden Centre.
Parents and residents also donated pots and pans for the new mud kitchen and material for the den building area.
Sophie Harby, an EYFS teacher and lead for phonics and reading, played a leading role in the project.
She told the Melton Times: “I have spent the last two years transforming our EYFS garden to make it an inviting and enriching area whilst still maintaining its natural elements.
"This first phase involved adding a shelter to allow children to independently access indoor and outdoor provision throughout the day and just recently I have enhanced the rest of the space.
“I spent a lot of time designing the area to work with the trees and natural elements and to ensure it was a welcoming environment full of opportunities for play.
"I presented my designs to a company called Newby Leisure, who have carried out the work for us and brought my ideas to life.”
The new garden was officially opened at an event earlier this month attended by families, staff and members of the school’s governing body.