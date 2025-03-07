Pupils at Swallowdale Primary School are enjoying more than 100 new books thanks to a generous donation.

As part of its commitment to supporting local communities, Barratt Homes donated over 130 books, including a range of genres and authors to the school, which is situated near its King’s Meadow development in Eye Kettleby.

The gesture, which was worth £500, was in celebration of World Book Day last month.

The selection was carefully chosen to cater to a variety of pupils’ interests and reading levels.

They include timeless works by Roald Dahl, such as ‘Matilda’ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, as well as award-winning titles like ‘The Boy at the Back of the Class’ by Onjali Rauf and ‘D-Day Dog’ by Tom Palmer.

Gail Edwards-Cole, deputy headteacher at Swallowdale, said: “When children have access to high-quality books, it helps them develop a love of reading.

"Through reading they are able to understand more about themselves, others, and the world in which they live.

“We are so very grateful for this generous donation of books to our school. Our pupil librarians can't stop smiling.”

Swallowdale Primary School pupils look through some of their new books

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, commented: “World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading, and we are delighted to support Swallowdale Primary School by enhancing its library.

“We hope our donation will inspire more young people to pick up a book, develop a lifelong love of reading, and enjoy getting lost in a great story.”

