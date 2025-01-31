Loughborough College awarded prestigious plaque for dedication to football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughborough College has been honoured with a prestigious Three-Star plaque from the Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport, placing the College as one of just four institutions nationwide to achieve this top-tier certification.

The accolade recognises the College’s outstanding commitment to promoting excellence in sport, particularly its innovative collaboration with other local educational settings, and grassroots clubs.

The official presentation of the plaque took place at Loughborough College, located on Radmoor Road in Loughborough, where staff from the College met with representatives from the AoC, The Football Association (FA), English Colleges Football Association (ECFA), Leicestershire and Rutland County Football Association, Loughborough University, plus staff from other Three-Star awarded colleges: Bridgewater & Taunton College, Barnsley College, and Middlesborough College.

Corrie Harris, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College said: “We are incredibly proud to be awarded the Three-Star plaque by AoC Sport. This recognition reflects the hard work of our staff, students, and partners in creating an environment where football thrives both on and off the pitch.

Loughborough College is presented with the AoC Sports three-star Plaque

“We truly believe in the power of collaboration, and using sport to transform lives, and we look forward to continuing this vital work alongside the FA, ECFA, and our fellow institutions.”

AoC Sport – a subsidiary of the AoC – is the leader of the development of sport and physical activity in 16+ education. Their three-star certification acknowledges four essential pillars – Participation, Competition, Workforce, and Community, and highlighted the College’s strategic efforts to not only support elite football pathways but also foster grassroots development and create a thriving environment for student-athletes.

David Hughes CBE, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said: “Loughborough College's dedication to sport and grassroots community work is outstanding. This three-star plaque not only acknowledges their unwavering commitment to excellence but also celebrates their impact on students and the wider community.

“Their efforts show how getting involved in sport at college can help young people learn new skills, gain confidence, and become great team players. Congratulations to everyone at Loughborough College for this well-deserved recognition."

Following the presentation, Loughborough College hosted an exclusive roundtable meeting that brought about collaborative discussions on leveraging the power of football to drive community development and social impact.

The discussions focused on how institutions can work together to create sustainable opportunities for young people through football, whether as players, coaches, or community advocates.