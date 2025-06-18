Inspirational Loughborough educators win National Teaching Awards for Transformative Work

A group of inspirational teachers and support staff from Loughborough College have been recognised with Silver Awards for two categories in this year's Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, GCSE lecturer Zamzam Ali and the College’s Sports department will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Awards in the FE Lecturer of the Year and FE Team of the Year categories respectively. The awards will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

As a deaf educator, English teacher Zamzam has showcased an education philosophy in dedication, support, and empowerment, earning her Silver Award for FE Lecturer of the Year. Over the last two years in her role at the College, Zamzam has consistently helped students achieve grades 9-4 at a rate at least 15% above the national average, a testament to her skill, dedication, and ability to inspire.

The Sports department at Loughborough College, winners of a Silver Award in the FE Team of the Year category, have played a crucial role in shaping the athletic and academic success of its learners, supporting over 2,800 full-time and part-time students. Their holistic approach to education and coaching is reflected in their student successes, contributing significantly to elite sports performance, with Loughborough College affiliated athletes achieving tremendous success on the Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth Games stages.

Pearson's Chris Turner, winner Zamzam Ali, and Loughborough College Principal and CEO Corrie Harris

Zamzam and the Sports department are two of 94 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

Principal and CEO of Loughborough College, Corrie Harris announced Zamzam’s award at a special presentation, in front of Zamzam’s students and also attended by Chris Turner, Curriculum Development Manager for the East of England from award sponsors, Pearson. Speaking at the event, Corrie shared: “Out of thousands of entries, both Zamzam and the Sports department are just some of a select few of outstanding nominees to be named Silver Award winners.

“Through their mentorship, tailored support, and unwavering commitment to their students, Zamzam and the members of the Sports department have yielded outstanding results, fostering confidence and ambition within their learners. We are so proud of the amazing work they are all doing.”

The announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do.

"I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day."

The Silver Awards are the latest accolades won by Loughborough College for their outstanding dedication to education and training. Earlier this year, the College won the prestigious Sustainability Project title for its Institute of Technology building at the Midlands Sustainability Excellence Awards, held in Birmingham.