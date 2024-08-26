GCSE results - The Priory Belvoir Academy
They gathered at The Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford on Thursday morning with parents and staff to learn their results.
Headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “Our students’ continued success in the GCSEs reflect the skill and dedication of staff at the school, alongside the resilience and hard work of the students.
"It is always a pleasure to share in our students’ successes.”
One of those singled out for extra praise was Orla Mapletoft, who achieved excellent results on progress and attainment.
Her top grades were a nine in history, eights in sociology and PE and sevens in language and literature.
Leo Moore was a top pupil for progress – his results included a nine in language and eights in geography, history, PE and sociology.
Other top students on progress were Ava Marsh, Grace Lockett, Lucas Booth-Clibborn and Rowan Meynell.
Students who did exceptionally well, based on attainment and progress, were Evie Saggers, who attained nines in sociology and history, eight in literature and sevens in French and biology; plus Leo Moore, who achieved a nine language, eights in PE, sociology, geography and history and sevens in literature and maths.
Further high achieving GCSE students this year at the school were Harry Curtis, Toby Cullen and Daisy Bayman.
Go to www.belvoiracademy.co.uk to find out more about The Priory Belvoir Academy, which takes students from across the Vale of Belvoir to study from Year 7 through to Year 11.
