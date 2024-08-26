GCSE results at The Priory Belvoir Academy - top students on progress: Ava Marsh, Grace Lockett, Lucas Booth-Clibborn and Rowan Meynell

Students in the Vale of Belvoir achieved some excellent results in GCSE and BTEC examinations this year.

They gathered at The Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford on Thursday morning with parents and staff to learn their results.

Headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “Our students’ continued success in the GCSEs reflect the skill and dedication of staff at the school, alongside the resilience and hard work of the students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is always a pleasure to share in our students’ successes.”

GCSE results at The Priory Belvoir Academy - high achieving students Harry Curtis, Toby Cullen and Daisy Bayman

One of those singled out for extra praise was Orla Mapletoft, who achieved excellent results on progress and attainment.

Her top grades were a nine in history, eights in sociology and PE and sevens in language and literature.

Leo Moore was a top pupil for progress – his results included a nine in language and eights in geography, history, PE and sociology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other top students on progress were Ava Marsh, Grace Lockett, Lucas Booth-Clibborn and Rowan Meynell.

Students who did exceptionally well, based on attainment and progress, were Evie Saggers, who attained nines in sociology and history, eight in literature and sevens in French and biology; plus Leo Moore, who achieved a nine language, eights in PE, sociology, geography and history and sevens in literature and maths.

Further high achieving GCSE students this year at the school were Harry Curtis, Toby Cullen and Daisy Bayman.

Go to www.belvoiracademy.co.uk to find out more about The Priory Belvoir Academy, which takes students from across the Vale of Belvoir to study from Year 7 through to Year 11.