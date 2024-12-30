Brooksby's college equine centre

SMB College Group’s Brooksby-based equine centre has revalidated its Equine Riding Licence with a five-star rating following a visit from the vet and council inspector.

Under the regulations, the hiring out of horses is required by law to be licensed by the local authority.

Only businesses that reach the highest standards can get the five-star, three-year licence with annual interim inspections.

In order to secure this rating, the college had to achieve all of the high standards and at least 50 per cent of the optional higher standards.

Hooves are inspected at Brooksby's college equine centre

Equine centre co-ordinator at SMB College Group, Sally Warren, said: “Our Level 2 Equine students did a brilliant job of presenting the horses, tacking up and trotting up, which supported so many of their modules this year.”

Principal and CEO of the college, Dawn Whitemore, added: “I want to pass on my congratulations to the Equine Team and thank them for being amazing and doing such a wonderful job.

“And well done to our equine centre co-ordinator, Sally, who ensured our students were fully involved in the process and supported our staff throughout.”

The vet and the council inspector evaluated the horses, checking their heart and eyes, looking at their tack and watching them trot up, as well as assessing the facilities, surfaces, fields, paperwork, insurance, bio security plans, and staff qualifications.

Equine is taught at SMB College Group’s specialised 850-acre Land-based Campus, Brooksby, with state-of-the-art facilities including the

Brooksby Equestrian Centre and Equine Rehabilitation Centre.

