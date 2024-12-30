Five-star rating for Brooksby's equine college centre

By Nick Rennie
Published 30th Dec 2024, 16:51 GMT
Brooksby's college equine centreBrooksby's college equine centre
Brooksby's college equine centre
SMB College Group’s Brooksby-based equine centre has revalidated its Equine Riding Licence with a five-star rating following a visit from the vet and council inspector.

Under the regulations, the hiring out of horses is required by law to be licensed by the local authority.

Only businesses that reach the highest standards can get the five-star, three-year licence with annual interim inspections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order to secure this rating, the college had to achieve all of the high standards and at least 50 per cent of the optional higher standards.

Hooves are inspected at Brooksby's college equine centreHooves are inspected at Brooksby's college equine centre
Hooves are inspected at Brooksby's college equine centre

Equine centre co-ordinator at SMB College Group, Sally Warren, said: “Our Level 2 Equine students did a brilliant job of presenting the horses, tacking up and trotting up, which supported so many of their modules this year.”

Principal and CEO of the college, Dawn Whitemore, added: “I want to pass on my congratulations to the Equine Team and thank them for being amazing and doing such a wonderful job.

“And well done to our equine centre co-ordinator, Sally, who ensured our students were fully involved in the process and supported our staff throughout.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vet and the council inspector evaluated the horses, checking their heart and eyes, looking at their tack and watching them trot up, as well as assessing the facilities, surfaces, fields, paperwork, insurance, bio security plans, and staff qualifications.

Equine is taught at SMB College Group’s specialised 850-acre Land-based Campus, Brooksby, with state-of-the-art facilities including the

Brooksby Equestrian Centre and Equine Rehabilitation Centre.

Click HERE if you are interested in studying Equine at SMB College Group’s Brooksby Campus.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice