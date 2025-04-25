Members of Leicestershire's young farmers

Young farmers from the Melton Mowbray area will join their colleagues from across Leicestershire at the annual county rally on May 10.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, which is at Manor Farm, Chilcote, west of Leicester, by kind permission of the Busby family.

Organised by the Leicestershire County Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (LFYFC), it is open to the public and promises a day filled with action-packed competitions, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun.

The rally will showcase over 80 exciting competitions, featuring everything from a thrilling soapbox derby to the skilled art of sheep shearing.

One of the events at a previous Leicestershire young farmers annual county rally

Visitors can also explore a variety of static exhibits, including crafts, photography, cookery, floral art, and competitive tug-of-war.

There’s something for everyone, whether you're competing or just enjoying the atmosphere.

Rally committee chair, Abi Hicklin, commented: "The Rally is one fun-packed day full of competitions, teamwork, and camaraderie.

"It's a fantastic event for both competitors and spectators alike, offering a great day out for the whole family."

A tug of war match at a previous Leicestershire young farmers annual county rally

The annual rally is the biggest event in the county’s Young Farmers’ calendar, and this year, it has been generously sponsored by Davison Homes.

Emma Lovegrove, LFYFC County Organiser, added: "The rally is all about our members coming together, working as a team, and gaining new experiences.

"The support from Davison Homes will make this year’s rally even bigger and better than ever.

"We are thrilled to have them on board as our main sponsor.”

Gates open at 10am and entry costs £5 per person.