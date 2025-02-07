Villagers launch fundraiser for community venue
Villagers are raising hundreds of pounds to pay for the roof of the garage at their village hall to be replaced.
An online page it aiming to raise £800 for the work at Eaton, where the garage serves as a vital storage area for the hall and its community users.
The roof has developed holes and suffers from severe condensation, which has been damaging anything stored inside.
Plans have also been drawn up to extend the Vicarage Lane hall.
