Villagers all set for duck races and fun run event
Villagers and visitors will converge on the village centre for hours of family fun which raises money for the Wymeswold Village Project Fund, to support local events and causes.
One of the highlights of the day will be a flypast by a World War Two Spitfire, scheduled just before 3pm.
The day kicks off at 10.30am with the Wymeswold Waddle, which is a five-mile run across picturesque countryside.
Running on closed lanes, it’s a gently undulating course, starting and finishing by the Windmill Inn on Brook Street.
This is the 17th Wymeswold Waddle and it is followed by a children’s fun run afterwards, family activities and a traditional village fete with stalls, a barbecue and the iconic Wymeswold Duck Races going through until 4pm.
The duck racing takes place from noon in Brook Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.