Villagers all set for duck races and fun run event

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:41 BST
Crowds gather for a previous Wymeswold duck race day
Crowds gather for a previous Wymeswold duck race day
The ever popular duck racing and fun run event takes place in Wymeswold on Sunday May 4.

Villagers and visitors will converge on the village centre for hours of family fun which raises money for the Wymeswold Village Project Fund, to support local events and causes.

One of the highlights of the day will be a flypast by a World War Two Spitfire, scheduled just before 3pm.

The day kicks off at 10.30am with the Wymeswold Waddle, which is a five-mile run across picturesque countryside.

Runners in a previous Wymeswold Waddle
Runners in a previous Wymeswold Waddle

Running on closed lanes, it’s a gently undulating course, starting and finishing by the Windmill Inn on Brook Street.

This is the 17th Wymeswold Waddle and it is followed by a children’s fun run afterwards, family activities and a traditional village fete with stalls, a barbecue and the iconic Wymeswold Duck Races going through until 4pm.

The duck racing takes place from noon in Brook Street.

