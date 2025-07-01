Villagers all set for annual Whissendine Feast Week celebrations

One of the gardens due to be opened to the public on Sunday during Whissendine Feast Weekplaceholder image
Whissendine’s popular annual Feast Week begins on Saturday with a fete at the sports club.

It runs from 11am to 4pm with a bouncy castle, free face painting, over 25 stalls, a dog show, train rides, children’s activities and plenty of refreshments.

On Sunday, many villagers are opening their gardens up to the public between 11am and 4pm

Maps can be bought at the Green, in the heart of the village, at a cost of £5 per adult.

Garage sales will also be held across Whissendine.

Rutland Big Band are playing at the village hall on Monday, at 7pm.

A big comedy gig is being held on Wednesday July 9, at Whissendine Sports and Community Club, as Feast Week continues.

Andrew Bird, Eddie Brimson and Percy Savage will be performing from 8pm.

Live music is on offer at the White Lion on Saturday July 12, from 7pm.

Follow the ‘Whissendine Feast Week’ Facebook page for more details on all the events.

