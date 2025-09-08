Refreshments being enjoyed in the garden of St Guthlac's Church during Stathern Village Show

Nearly £3,000 was raised for local causes after hundreds of entries were judged in this year’s Stathern Village Show on Saturday.

There was a great atmosphere once again with everything exhibited in St Guthlac's Church while refreshments and entertainment were enjoyed in the church garden in the sunshine.

The coveted Bob Wadsworth President’s Cup ‘Best in Show’ accolade was was won by Colin Ramsay for his prize sweetcorn – he also claimed the cup for Most points in Fruit and Vegetables.

Show secretary, Kate Jordan, told the Melton Times: “Despite drought and winds, fruit, vegetables and flowers were still available to be harvested and brought to be admired by all and the total number of entries rose again to 468 for the whole show.

Stathern Show 'Best in Show' winner Colin Ramsay with his prize sweetcorn

"The joint committee of the local gardening club and the church would like to thank everyone who participated or contributed in any way towards making this event such a success.

“Finances are still being counted but the amount raised is likely to be in excess of £2,700, to be shared between the church, for the chancel repair, and the gardening club.”

‘Flags of the World’ was the theme for the bunting flags produced by Stathern Primary School’s pupils and recognising the countries depicted proved to be a good guessing game for numerous visitors.

Different areas of the church had been chosen as the focus for the children’s art work and book tokens were awarded as prizes, funded from the National Lottery and Heritage grants which had been secured by the church.

George, from Class 4, was awarded the Shirley Keir Cup for Children’s Best in Show for his pencil drawing of one of the figures in the stained-glass windows while the cup for most points in the children’s section was again won by Aria.

A group of men in the village have regular baking sessions together and there is great rivalry and enjoyment in trying to win the John Deave trophy - this year, Paul Woods was the winner with the best ‘Celebration Cake’.

The auction of produce, led by Sally Fagan, followed the presentation of prizes, trophies and prize draw items by Karen Lambert, headteacher of the village school.

The other trophy winners were as follows: Sue Wadsworth Culinary Cup – Lisa Leathborough; WI Cup for Floral Section – Mary Briant & Kate Jordan; Art Cup – Gill Pear; Handicraft Cup – Desnee Measom; Silver Salver for Most points in Handicrafts – Desnee Measom; Martin Fagan Photography Shield – David Shelton.

Flag competition winners were: Age 4 - Louise; Age 5 - Adaze; Age 6 - Bonnie; Age 7 - Cillian; Age 8 - Maya; Age 9 - Maisie; Age 10 - Arthur; Age 11 - Cecily.

Thanks go to our sponsors: B Allsop & Sons Scrap Metal Recyclers, Brooker Flynn Architects, C & C Plants, The Potting Shed, EMP Accident Repair Centre of Melton Mowbray, Edward Chandler, Shoby Poultry, Stathern Garage, Valley Plumbing, M Widdowson and Son and also to Leisure Bench, Ecospray, Aquila Tuition, Sam mobile hairdresser, Megan Gray Beauty, Long Clawson Dairy and members of the Gardening Club for their generous support of our Grand Prize Draw.

Judges were: Nathan Bateson, Helen Bett, Karolyn Owen, Debbie Hollingworth, Kate Jordan, Katie Pyke and Heather Shipman.