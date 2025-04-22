Last year's St George's Day parade passes along Sherrard Street in Melton Mowbray

The annual St George’s Day parade takes place on Sunday in Melton Mowbray.

Young members of the local Scouts, Squirrels, Beavers and Cubs will be marching through the town in the colourful event from 1.30pm.

Temporary road closures will be in place in the town centre.

Organisers are having to make late changes to the usual route down to St Mary’s Church for the traditional service.

Updates will be given this week.

Joanne Flinn, district lead volunteer with Melton Mowbray and District Scouts, told the Melton Times: “We are hoping to have Syston Scout and Guide band to lead the St George’s Day parade this year, along with the Melton Round Table who are also providing music.

"This year the parade is led be 1st Long Clawson Scout Group, followed by 1st Waltham Scout group, 36th Melton Scout Group, 4th Melton Scout Group, 1st Old Dalby Scout Group and then the Melton District Explorers.

"We will have all sections taking part from all the groups, which is Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and Explorers,

"The 4th Melton will also have their Squirrel section as well.”

The service is due to start at 1.30pm in St Mary’s Church.

The parade will then re-form around 2.30pm, at the end of the service, and move up Leicester Street and through the town to finish down past JDRM dentist in Nottingham Street, finishing at 2.45pm.

The parade usually coincides with the CiCLE Classic finish but, due to road closures linked to the bypass construction, it will start and finish in Oakham this year.