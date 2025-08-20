Size 12 and smiling, Jemma’s Slimming World success

Jemma Davidson joined the Slimming World group on 27 January 2025, ready to make a change—not just on the scales, but in her confidence and wellbeing. Since then, she’s lost an incredible 2st 11.5lbs and transformed her life in ways that go far beyond numbers.

“I was sent some photos from a family wedding and really didn’t like them,” Jemma recalls. “I put everyone else in a photo frame to display, but left myself out. I disliked what I saw in the mirror.”

That moment became her turning point. From that day forward, Jemma embraced the Slimming World lifestyle with determination and heart.

Meals That Make a Difference, one of Jemma’s favourite parts of the plan is the Slimming World Kitchen delivery service. It’s opened up a world of delicious, slimming friendly meals she might never have tried otherwise. From hearty dinners to family favourites, she’s found joy in cooking again—and her loved ones are loving it too.

“There are recipes for all the meals I used to enjoy,” she says. “Now I just adapt them to be slimming-friendly. The whole family enjoys them, especially the Slimming World Kitchen meals.”

A New Lease on Life, Jemma’s transformation isn’t just about clothes size, though she’s proudly gone from a size 18–16 to a comfortable size 12. It’s about how she feels. Walking, especially uphill, has become easier. She no longer gets out of breath. And one of the biggest wins? Her heartburn and indigestion, once a daily struggle, have completely disappeared.

“I used to take tablets every day and night,” she shares. “Now I don’t need any.”

No Deprivation, Just Empowerment, Jemma credits Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan for helping her feel satisfied and in control. She doesn’t feel like she’s missing out, in fact, she’s loving her new, healthier self.

The wedding photo in question!

Abi, who runs the Monday evening Slimming World group in Melton Mowbray at Age UK Gloucester House, has seen Jemma’s transformation firsthand.

“I absolutely love having Jemma in group,” Abi says. “She’s always sharing ideas, talking about how her family are on board and loving the meals. She’s such a positive presence.”

Jemma attends the 5.30pm session and has recently joined Abi’s social team, helping the group run smoothly and supporting fellow members. Since Abi took over the group at the end of May, she’s noticed a remarkable change.

“Jemma just oozes confidence now,” Abi adds. “It’s been amazing to watch her grow.”