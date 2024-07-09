Scottish country dance group helps raise £700

Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group taking part in the fundraiser at Bingham Methodist ChurchWaltham Scottish Country Dance Group taking part in the fundraiser at Bingham Methodist Church
Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group supported a fundraising event organised by Bingham Methodist Church.

Almost 50 dancers from local groups enjoyed jigs, reels and strathspeys and raised over £700 for the AllWeCan fundraiser.

During the interval, the dancers were treated to a buffet supper provided by the church.

As well as the Waltham dancing class, Newark and Grantham U3A also run dance classes.

The Waltham Group are running a taster session in Bingham Methodist Centre on Saturday 31 August 31 when all are welcome.

