Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group taking part in the fundraiser at Bingham Methodist Church

Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group supported a fundraising event organised by Bingham Methodist Church.

Almost 50 dancers from local groups enjoyed jigs, reels and strathspeys and raised over £700 for the AllWeCan fundraiser.

During the interval, the dancers were treated to a buffet supper provided by the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the Waltham dancing class, Newark and Grantham U3A also run dance classes.