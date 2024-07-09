Scottish country dance group helps raise £700
Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group supported a fundraising event organised by Bingham Methodist Church.
Almost 50 dancers from local groups enjoyed jigs, reels and strathspeys and raised over £700 for the AllWeCan fundraiser.
During the interval, the dancers were treated to a buffet supper provided by the church.
As well as the Waltham dancing class, Newark and Grantham U3A also run dance classes.
The Waltham Group are running a taster session in Bingham Methodist Centre on Saturday 31 August 31 when all are welcome.
