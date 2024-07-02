St John The Baptist Catholic Church in Melton Mowbray - planning permission has been given for a new community hall to be built next to it

Community groups met this week to discuss a planned new hall in Melton Mowbray town centre, which is on course to be ready to use at the end of next year.

Planning permission was given in May for the new building, which would be an annexe to the St John The Baptist Catholic Church, in Thorpe End.

Friends of St John’s have been raising money to pay for it and grants are now being applied for to make up the shortfall, which currently stands at £200,000.

Tenders will go out to interested contractors at the end of this month and the preferred builder will be notified in October ready for work to start early in 2025.

A drawing of what the new community hall will look like adjacent to St John The Baptist Church in Melton

The new hall will be used for activities organised by the local Catholic church but it will also be available to be used by multiple community groups and charities.

It is hoped that the building will be able to accommodate some of the organisations who have lost use of Sage Cross Methodist Church in January.

Free lunches for disadvantaged local people is one potential use, along with Melton Community Fridge, which redistributes food from businesses to struggling people to prevent waste, and youth groups.

The hall would have capacity for 90 people seated in rows and 60 with tables and chairs.

The internal layout of the planned new community hall next to St John The Baptist Church in Melton

A disabled access and toilet will be provided, along with an office and storage room, with a heat pump and solar panels to provide green energy sources.