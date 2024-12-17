Leicestershire’s Gaslow International issues safety warning on unlawful filling of exchange cylinders at LPG Forecourts

Leicestershire’s Gaslow International, a leading provider of gas management solutions, has issued a safety warning to all gas cylinder users, highlighting the dangers of not fitting a genuine refillable system when attempting to unlawfully refill exchange cylinders at LPG forecourts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expert Loughborough-based team, along with its 250+ dealers throughout the UK, are urging users to recognise the safety precautions required to avoid serious accidents.

Carl Orton, Technical Manager at Gaslow International and with over 25 years’ experience within the industry, comments: “We are witnessing a huge rise in unlawful installations and hearing some very alarming stories about how exchangeable gas cylinders are being refilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Exchange cylinders must only be filled in a dedicated filling plant by the gas supplier or their authorised filling contractor – they should not be filled at LPG filling sites such as petrol station forecourts. This is because they are filled by weight, and it is impossible to gauge the weight without the correct facilities.

Carl Orton, Technical Manager at Gaslow International

“The filling of exchange bottles can potentially be an extremely hazardous activity. It is concerning to see the rise in people filling their own gas cylinders, not recognising the potentially life-threatening implications of dangerously over filling your exchange cylinder. The worst-case scenario could be a serious fire or explosion.”

Carl added: “We are issuing this warning to outline how important it is that individuals never attempt to refill a cylinder without an automatic 80% overfill protection valve. The potentially catastrophic impact of an overfilled bottle just isn’t worth the risk. There have been increasing incidents where members of the public have purchased adaptors online to connect to filling nozzles for refilling an empty gas cylinder, such as the type used for camping, caravanning or motorhomes - and we want to do all we can to raise awareness of how dangerous this is. It is vital that individuals do not cut corners when it comes to safety.”

As reported by the International Social Security Association, gas cylinders can be dangerous because of the compressed gas inside and the pressurised metal cylinder itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Fox, Technical Manager at Gaslow International, commented: “Time and time again we’re seeing individuals filling their exchangeable cylinders at LPG filling stations. Not only is this a danger to people around you but it puts yourself and family members at risk when you use an overfilled cylinder in your leisure vehicle. It is extremely important that people do not deviate from the legal requirements of filling up their exchangeable gas cylinders, as health and safety should remain a top priority for all users.”

The Safe use of Gas Cylinders guide, issued by Health and Safety Executive (HSE), outlines the vital importance of filling, storing and handling gas cylinders. From never mixing gases to keeping cylinders away from heat or ignition sources, the guide outlines the importance of safe handling.

Carl added: “Both refillable and exchange cylinders are filled to 80%, which means the liquid has the necessary room to expand within the cylinder. The gas inside a cylinder is stored as liquid and then vapour off take is drawn from the liquid to internal appliances. We are seeing regularly that this is being disregarded by individuals unlawfully overfilling exchange cylinders at LPG stations, with dangerous consequences as high-pressure liquid, rather than vapour, is being forced through the regulator to the internal appliances in leisure vehicles.”

For more information on the safety of gas cylinders, or to enquire directly with Gaslow International, visit this link: https://www.gaslowdirect.com/