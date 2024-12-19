Leicestershire families given helping hand at Christmas

Families across Leicestershire in need of extra support have been given a helping hand this Christmas.

Food hampers, toys, food vouchers and activities have been organised by Leicestershire County Council’s Targeted Family Help service.

Donations from local businesses and organisations have helped make the mammoth effort possible.

In Melton and Harborough that number is expected to be around 50, and will include info on support, family activities and recipes for leftovers.

In Charnwood, the service expects to provide around 40 hampers containing three days of three-meals-a-day for a family.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at County Hall, said: “There has been an amazing effort from so many people to make Christmas brighter for many families this year and we can’t thank everyone involved enough.

“The reality is that with the cost of living and other pressures, Christmas can be a tough time for many people. We hope this will go some way to help.”

The authority has opened up its wider government-funded £3.6M Household Support Fund, enabling eligible households to apply for an average of £200 for food and energy costs.

Under the scheme, more than 19,000 children will receive a £15 food voucher during holiday and food banks across Leicestershire will receive £200,000 to support with purchasing food and white goods.

The council is also is using a slice of its government-funded Household Support Fund to help Age UK.

This means the charity can help more pensioners check if they’re eligible for pension credit and complete the application process.