Melton's new on-demand bus service

Villagers are invited to drop-in sessions to learn more about the new on-demand bus services operating in the Melton area.

Leicestershire County Council’s sustainable travel team will be available for advice on the FoxConnect service operates in two area zones to connect rural communities and settlements to the north and south of Melton Mowbray with the town and also to Syston.

The sessions will offer journey booking support, including app and call centre help.

It is an opportunity to ask any questions about the service, with a variety of resources available for residents to take home.

The first drop-in is on Friday at Somerby Memorial Hall, from 10am to noon.

Sewstern Village Hall is the venue on Wednesday February 19, at the same times.

And on Tuesday March 4, Hoby and District Village Hall will host one, also from 10am to noon.

Passengers can choose where be picked up and dropped off from Monday to Saturday, between 6am and 7.30pm.

Click HERE for details.