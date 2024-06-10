D Day at Gretton Court

Residents from Gretton Court commemorated D Day with an indoor street party.

Traditional buffet food was served along with cakes, trifles, drinks and plenty of 1940's music. The atmosphere was fantastic and the food was a hit!

There was lots of chatter and talk of how it must have been for all those involved in D Day. There was also entertainment in the afternoon from Russ, who sang and played piano, which was finished off with good old sing song of war songs.