Lisa Pocklington and Debbie Smith, who are running wellbeing craft workshops in Melton Mowbray

Two Melton businesswomen have joined forces to organise wellbeing workshops using crafts.

Lisa Pocklington and Debbie Smith say the sessions – at the Bath & Yarn Emporium in Bowley Court – are the ‘perfect antidote to our busy everyday lives’.

Lisa is a textile designer, stylist and owner of Get Smitten – she’s been designing, teaching and selling textile-based products for 20 years.

Debbie, who is Melton born and bred, owns the Bath & Yarn Emporium.

The craft wellbeing workshops include arm knit blanket workshops – places must be booked by Monday March 24.

The others take place next month and include two with an Easter theme.

Lisa said: “We wanted to provide a cosy space for small groups of people to come and learn new skills that encourage calmness and a slower pace.

"Crafting as therapy is now recognised as an effective method for reducing stress, anxiety and even reducing blood pressure."

Go to www.buytickets.at/getsmitten to secure places on any of the workshops.