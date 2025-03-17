Craft businesses join forces for Melton wellbeing workshops
Lisa Pocklington and Debbie Smith say the sessions – at the Bath & Yarn Emporium in Bowley Court – are the ‘perfect antidote to our busy everyday lives’.
Lisa is a textile designer, stylist and owner of Get Smitten – she’s been designing, teaching and selling textile-based products for 20 years.
Debbie, who is Melton born and bred, owns the Bath & Yarn Emporium.
The craft wellbeing workshops include arm knit blanket workshops – places must be booked by Monday March 24.
The others take place next month and include two with an Easter theme.
Lisa said: “We wanted to provide a cosy space for small groups of people to come and learn new skills that encourage calmness and a slower pace.
"Crafting as therapy is now recognised as an effective method for reducing stress, anxiety and even reducing blood pressure."
Go to www.buytickets.at/getsmitten to secure places on any of the workshops.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.