Craft businesses join forces for Melton wellbeing workshops

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:14 BST
Lisa Pocklington and Debbie Smith, who are running wellbeing craft workshops in Melton Mowbrayplaceholder image
Lisa Pocklington and Debbie Smith, who are running wellbeing craft workshops in Melton Mowbray
Two Melton businesswomen have joined forces to organise wellbeing workshops using crafts.

Lisa Pocklington and Debbie Smith say the sessions – at the Bath & Yarn Emporium in Bowley Court – are the ‘perfect antidote to our busy everyday lives’.

Lisa is a textile designer, stylist and owner of Get Smitten – she’s been designing, teaching and selling textile-based products for 20 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debbie, who is Melton born and bred, owns the Bath & Yarn Emporium.

The craft wellbeing workshops include arm knit blanket workshops – places must be booked by Monday March 24.

The others take place next month and include two with an Easter theme.

Lisa said: “We wanted to provide a cosy space for small groups of people to come and learn new skills that encourage calmness and a slower pace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Crafting as therapy is now recognised as an effective method for reducing stress, anxiety and even reducing blood pressure."

Go to www.buytickets.at/getsmitten to secure places on any of the workshops.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice