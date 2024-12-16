The Melton Parkinson's Group is presented with a cheque by Belvoir Big Band

A popular band based in the Vale of Belvoir has been performing and raising thousands of pounds for local causes for almost 10 years.

Belvoir Big Band, which is based at Harby, has made donations to countless organisations and causes from its performances across the area.

Over the years, the personnel have changed, with only two of the original founding members still with the band, the total number of musicians now standing at 29.

Ages range from a young teenager to experienced members up to 90-years-old.

Members, family and friends got together for their traditional festive gathering at Harby village hall this month, when a cheque for £500 was presented to The Melton Mowbray Parkinson’s Support Group.

The ‘party’ night is an annual event as a thank you for family members who have supported the musicians over the years.

The event ran on the usual lines with the band playing music, including some Christmas tunes, for about 50 minutes, and then the rest of the evening being taken up with eating and socialising as those present celebrated another year of the band and, of course, Christmas.

Band founder, Jon Jayes, summed up why the band has been so successful.

He said: “There is excellent camaraderie and mutual support within the band and none of the members are paid for playing with us.

"It is an outlet for all those who enjoy playing music and raising money for charity."

Beneficiaries are always pleased to be given money on the back of the band’s concerts.

Pauline Scoley and Paul Stammers, of the Parkinson’s group said: “We are very grateful for the donation from the band and as a charitable organisation we rely on donations to keep the support group running.

"This generous donation is greatly appreciated.”

Belvoir Big Band plays at fundraising events for charitable organisations, supporting local organisations where they can.

The band only accepts 12 engagements per year and already half that number is booked for 2025, so anyone running a charity event next year who would like the band to support it, can enquire for details through the band’s website – go to www.belvoirbigband.co.uk for details.