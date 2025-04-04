Announcing The Travers Challenge: A month of fundraising fun for everyone
The Travers Foundation is a volunteer-led charity dedicated to supporting its members. Every penny raised through the Travers Challenge will benefit the Foundation's beneficiaries.
"The Travers Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, have fun, and make a real difference," says William Sharman, Trustee and Event Director of the Travers Challenge. "Whether you choose to run a marathon, bake a cake, or organise a fundraising event, every contribution will help us continue our vital work."
Get Involved: The Travers Challenge is free, fun, and open to everyone!
- Choose Your Challenge: Participants are encouraged to select a meaningful and achievable challenge.
- Sign Up: Registration details https://www.travers-foundation.org.uk/the-travers-challenge.html
- Fundraise: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to sponsor your challenge and support the Travers Foundation.
- Complete Your Challenge: Have fun and complete your challenge during September 2025!
The Travers Challenge promises to be a month of inspiring personal achievements and community support. Join the Travers Challenge and make a difference!
About The Travers Foundation
The Travers Foundation is a volunteer-run charity that provides financial support to local young people aged 13 to 30, helping them realise their dreams in sports, music, and the arts. We nurture the talent of local teams, groups, and individuals in Rutland, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire.